Dispatch: One lane of U.S. 60 bypass shut down after truck hauli - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Dispatch: One lane of U.S. 60 bypass shut down after truck hauling large concrete stone overturns

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

Crews are on the scene of an overturned truck and trailer on the U.S. 60 Bypass near Pleasant Valley Road.

Dispatch confirms the 20-foot trailer was carrying large concrete stone.

One eastbound lane of the U.S. 60 bypass is shut down.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly