Norton Children's pediatric cardiac ICU receives large gift

Natalie Edwards and her son, Penn, 8, accepted the check on behalf of Norton Children's Hospital. (Source: Nycea Patterson, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The soon-to-be constructed Jennifer Lawrence Foundation Cardiac Intensive Care Unit at Norton Children's Hospital has received new funding.

BB&T presented a $500,000 check that will fund a three-bed section for infants needing heart care. The gift was accepted by Penn Edwards, 8, a heart patient at Norton Children's, and his mother, Natalie.

"He still has care ahead of him, we still have a few surgeries ahead of us," Natalie Edwards said about Penn. "This new unit is going to be available to new families and old families like us, ya know current families. We're all going to benefit from it. It's unbelievable and Norton's is always, they're always doing things to better themselves."

Every year, more than 5,000 children visit Norton Children's Heart Institute where more than 17,000 procedures are performed.



