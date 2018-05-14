East Washington Rural Water issues boil advisory

Customers living east of Blue River Road on 160 should boil all water used for drinking or cooking. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

SALEM, IN (WAVE) - A boil water advisory has been issued for some customers of the East Washington Rural Water Corporation.

The advisory was issued after a flush hydrant broke off today on State Road 160.

Customers living east of Blue River Road on 160 should boil all water used for drinking or cooking.

The boil water advisory is expected to remain in effect until Wednesday, May 16.

If you have questions, call the water office at 812-883-6429.

