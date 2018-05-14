NY investment group buys Towne Square Mall

A Long Island, New York investment group is the new owner of Towne Square Mall.

Mike Kohan, Kohan Retail Investment Group, tells 14 News he made the purchase of Towne Square Mall in Owensboro for $4 million last month. Kohan said this will be one of his 25 malls he owns across the country.

We will update this story with more information when it is made available.

