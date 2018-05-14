Project Cheer comes to Owensboro for talk on health

When you hear that Cody Woolums is a bodybuilder, you wouldn't expect he's paralyzed from the chest down and in a wheelchair. (WFIE)

But he says fitness was a huge part of his journey after a construction accident took away the feeling of his legs at just 14.

"That's the goal with it is if I can do it anybody can," Woolums said.

Now he works as the fitness coordinator for Project Cheer, helping others with disabilities or special needs get fit.

"Give someone a starting point so they don't have to start from nowhere," he explained.

And that's what Project Cheer is all about.

"We're really focusing on trying to eliminate the startling health disparities that individuals with disabilities experience across the state," Lindsey Mullis, Health and Wellness Director of the University of Kentucky Human Development Institute said.

And Owensboro is one of those places getting education and help from Project Cheer to make real change happen.

"Really when we got this grant, it was an obvious choice to target in Owensboro," Mullis said

That grant, given by the CDC, is a first for Kentucky. And after constructive conversation at Project Cheer's event, community members are ready to keep the conversation going.

"You don't want the momentum to stop here," Debbie Zuerner Johnson the director of community engagement for Owensboro Health said. "The momentum and the dialogue in this room today was tremendous. And there's a lot of energy and awareness. People challenged each other to make them think."

