VIDEO: So. Indiana police escort son of fallen officer to school

SULLIVAN, IN (WAVE) - May 14 will always be a day that one Indiana boy will never forget.

Sullivan native Dakota Pitts recently lost his father, Officer Rob Pitts, in the line of duty.

On his first day back to school, the five-year-old did not want to show up alone.

WATCH: Video of the emotional morning here

He asked his mother if he could have an escort, but he did not expect so many to appear.

"It's a brotherhood," Detective Les Hamm, Terre Haute Police said. "It's not like any other job you're going to have, guys are close, you form bonds you wouldn't form in a different profession. And when someone's in need, we go. Especially for a fallen officer and his kid.

More than 50 Terre Haute officers and family members showed up Monday morning in support of Dakota.

