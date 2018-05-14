Bluegrass Music H.O.F. & Museum gets new opening date after setback

The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum is set to open on October 18, but there have been several set backs. (WFIE)

The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum is set to open on October 18, but there have been several set backs.

Owensboro residents are anxious to get inside the Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum. On Monday, we learned more about their timeline and what they still have to get done before October.

"Right now we are primarily through with the building construction, looking forward to completing the infrastructure inside which consists of the sound system and display construction," Ted Lolley, Owensboro Construction Manger, explained.

The museum was originally set to open in May. But with contract trouble and difficult weather, that wasn't going to to happen.

"Well if you can remember the difficulty with the weather that we've had, just right up to now, today is bright and sunny and hot," said Lolley. "But for a long time it just seemed to rain everyday and we just couldn't complete some of the outside work on the schedule that was originally provided."

Now officials say the opening date of October 18th is the goal.

Chris Joselin with the museum told us over the phone that they are still trying to figure out what will go on the third floor, if it'll be a restaurant or event space.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.