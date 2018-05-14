Louisville non-profit targeted by thieves

This is where the air conditioning unit used to sit at the Kristy Love Foundation. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville non-profit is going through a tough loss, as their air conditioner was stolen just before a record hot day.

The Kristy Love Foundation provides a place to live for survivors of sex trafficking and human trafficking. Right now, 19 girls and women are staying at the home on Date Street, in the California neighborhood.

Early Monday morning, someone stole the central air unit, leaving the women to sweat it out in 90-degree temperatures.

"You know usually they just take the copper out the unit and everything -- but they took the whole unit," Angela Renfro, the Executive Director of the Kristy Love Foundation, said. "They took the breaker box. They just took everything and they took their time doing it. Like they didn't even care."

Renfro is a survivor herself. She's not sure where she'll find the money to replace the stolen unit. Renfro said the foundation does not get any state or federal funding, and any donations they do get they need to survive.

For those who are able to help, find contact information for the Kristy Love Foundation by visiting their Facebook page, which is linked to at the beginning of this article.

