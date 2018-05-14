Election workers urgently needed for Kentucky primary - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Election workers urgently needed for Kentucky primary

Posted by Laurel Mallory, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Just one week from Kentucky's primary election, the state needs poll workers. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Just one week from Kentucky's primary election, the state needs poll workers. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky's primary election happens Tuesday, May 22, and there is a shortage of poll workers.

Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes issued a call for workers on Monday.

The state needs a total of 15,000 poll workers. They are compensated. Click or tap here to learn more about how to sign up.

To become a poll worker, one must be registered to vote, and cannot be a candidate or have a spouse or relative who's on the ballot.

All poll workers must attend a training session before election day.

>> Political headlines on wave3.com

Workers are paid at least $10 for the training, and at least $60 on election day.

People can sign up until Wednesday evening.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

  • WAVE 3 NewsNEWSMore>>

  • Election workers urgently needed for Kentucky primary

    Election workers urgently needed for Kentucky primary

    Monday, May 14 2018 10:33 PM EDT2018-05-15 02:33:38 GMT
    (Source: WAVE 3 News)(Source: WAVE 3 News)

    To become a poll worker, one must be registered to vote, and cannot be a candidate or have a spouse or relative who's on the ballot.

    More >>

    To become a poll worker, one must be registered to vote, and cannot be a candidate or have a spouse or relative who's on the ballot.

    More >>

  • Louisville non-profit targeted by thieves

    Louisville non-profit targeted by thieves

    Monday, May 14 2018 10:17 PM EDT2018-05-15 02:17:54 GMT
    This is where the air conditioning unit used to sit at the Kristy Love Foundation. (Source: WAVE 3 News)This is where the air conditioning unit used to sit at the Kristy Love Foundation. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
    LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville non-profit is going through a tough loss, as their air conditioner was stolen just before a record hot day. The Kristy Love Foundation provides a place to live for survivors of sex trafficking and human trafficking. Right now, 19 girls and women are staying at the home on Date Street, in the California neighborhood. Early Monday morning, someone stole the central air unit, leaving the women to sweat it out in 90-degree temperatures. "You kn...More >>
    LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville non-profit is going through a tough loss, as their air conditioner was stolen just before a record hot day. The Kristy Love Foundation provides a place to live for survivors of sex trafficking and human trafficking. Right now, 19 girls and women are staying at the home on Date Street, in the California neighborhood. Early Monday morning, someone stole the central air unit, leaving the women to sweat it out in 90-degree temperatures. "You kn...More >>

  • Questions remain in death of beloved Oldham County runner

    Questions remain in death of beloved Oldham County runner

    Monday, May 14 2018 8:57 PM EDT2018-05-15 00:57:51 GMT

    The stretch of roadway where a runner was hit and killed over the weekend is used by hundreds of runners and cyclists each year to train for races. Despite that, a traffic study has never been conducted in the area.

    More >>

    The stretch of roadway where a runner was hit and killed over the weekend is used by hundreds of runners and cyclists each year to train for races. Despite that, a traffic study has never been conducted in the area.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly