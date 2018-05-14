Election workers urgently needed for Kentucky primary

Just one week from Kentucky's primary election, the state needs poll workers. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky's primary election happens Tuesday, May 22, and there is a shortage of poll workers.

Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes issued a call for workers on Monday.

The state needs a total of 15,000 poll workers. They are compensated. Click or tap here to learn more about how to sign up.

To become a poll worker, one must be registered to vote, and cannot be a candidate or have a spouse or relative who's on the ballot.

All poll workers must attend a training session before election day.

Workers are paid at least $10 for the training, and at least $60 on election day.

People can sign up until Wednesday evening.

