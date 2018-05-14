Golden Alert issued for missing 91-year-old Louisville man - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Golden Alert issued for missing 91-year-old Louisville man

By Laurel Mallory, Digital Content Producer
James Perry (Source: MetroSafe) James Perry (Source: MetroSafe)
This is the type of car Perry may be driving. (Source: MetroSafe) This is the type of car Perry may be driving. (Source: MetroSafe)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Golden Alert has been issued to help locate a man missing from Louisville.

James H Perry, 91, was last seen in the 2400 block of Paddock Lane at 1 p.m. Monday. Paddock Lane is off Upper Hunters Trace near Dixie Highway.

Officials said Perry is a 5'7", 200 pound white man. According to the Golden Alert, he was last wearing an orange hat, white shirt with stripes and blue work pants.

He may be driving a 1994 blue Chevrolet Corsica with Kentucky license plate 525-AJX. The picture attached to this story is a car similar to the one he was last seen driving.

Anyone who sees Perry should call 911.

He may have memory or mental impairment.

