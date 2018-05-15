Study: Despite modest income, teachers pay for class needs - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Study: Despite modest income, teachers pay for class needs

The findings by the National Center of Education Statistics released Tuesday come as teachers across the country are walking out of classrooms to protest low pay and demand pay raises. (Source: Raycom Media) The findings by the National Center of Education Statistics released Tuesday come as teachers across the country are walking out of classrooms to protest low pay and demand pay raises. (Source: Raycom Media)

  • Also on WAVE 3.comMore>>

  • State representative speaks about Facebook post where he referenced 'teacher union thugs'

    State representative speaks about Facebook post where he referenced 'teacher union thugs'

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 7:09 AM EDT2018-05-15 11:09:22 GMT
    (Alex Giles | WBTV)(Alex Giles | WBTV)

    A North Carolina state representative is explaining the wording used in a controversial Facebook post about the teacher’s rally set to take place Wednesday.  

    More >>

    A North Carolina state representative is explaining the wording used in a controversial Facebook post about the teacher’s rally set to take place Wednesday.  

    More >>

  • Teachers' group seeks to stop Oklahoma anti-tax question

    Teachers' group seeks to stop Oklahoma anti-tax question

    Monday, May 14 2018 4:24 PM EDT2018-05-14 20:24:53 GMT
    Monday, May 14 2018 4:37 PM EDT2018-05-14 20:37:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). FILE - In this Wednesday, March 28, 2018 file photo, former U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn speaks at a news conference in Oklahoma City. Coburn announced his support of an anti-tax group Oklahoma Taxpayers Unite. The anti-tax group is tak...(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). FILE - In this Wednesday, March 28, 2018 file photo, former U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn speaks at a news conference in Oklahoma City. Coburn announced his support of an anti-tax group Oklahoma Taxpayers Unite. The anti-tax group is tak...
    A group that represents Oklahoma teachers is asking the state's highest court to stop an anti-tax group's effort to overturn a tax-hike package approved by the Legislature this year to fund teacher pay raises.More >>
    A group that represents Oklahoma teachers is asking the state's highest court to stop an anti-tax group's effort to overturn a tax-hike package approved by the Legislature this year to fund teacher pay raises.More >>

  • In Kentucky, an early test of teachers' new political power

    In Kentucky, an early test of teachers' new political power

    Saturday, May 12 2018 11:36 AM EDT2018-05-12 15:36:28 GMT
    Sunday, May 13 2018 12:56 PM EDT2018-05-13 16:56:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston, File). FILE - In this April 13, 2018 file photo, teachers from across Kentucky gather inside the state Capitol to rally for increased funding and to protest changes to their state funded pension system in Frankfort, Ky. Thousa...(AP Photo/Bryan Woolston, File). FILE - In this April 13, 2018 file photo, teachers from across Kentucky gather inside the state Capitol to rally for increased funding and to protest changes to their state funded pension system in Frankfort, Ky. Thousa...
    Teachers hoping to sustain their momentum from spring protests face an early test in Kentucky as scores of educators are running for seats in the state legislature.More >>
    Teachers hoping to sustain their momentum from spring protests face an early test in Kentucky as scores of educators are running for seats in the state legislature.More >>

By MARIA DANILOVA
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Every year Anna Graven dips into her modest teacher salary and spends her own money to buy bulletin boards, pencils, paper, highlighters and tissues for her high school students in Oklahoma City. So do almost all of her colleagues across the nation.

Nearly all public school teachers report digging into their pockets to pay for school supplies, spending nearly $480 a year, far more than the federal $250 tax deduction available to teachers, according to a study by the National Center of Education Statistics released Tuesday.

The findings come as teachers across the country are walking out of classrooms to protest low pay and demand pay raises. Helping teachers pay for classroom supplies was a key demand during the Arizona teachers' strike.

Ninety-four percent of public school teachers say they spent their own money on notebooks, pens and other supplies in the 2014-15 school year without reimbursement, according to the study. The average amount spent was $479. About 44 percent spent $250 or less, while 36 percent spent $251 to $500.

Teachers who spend their personal money on children's classroom needs are able to reduce their taxable income by $250. That amounts to roughly $30-to-$60 in savings for each teacher, according to the American Federation of Teachers, a relatively small sum that is still regarded as a token of appreciation by educators.

Teachers pushed back strongly last year when the tax bill passed by the House called for eliminating the deduction altogether. The Senate version of the bill, meanwhile, sought to raise the deduction to $500. In the end, the two chambers reached a compromise, and the deduction remained unchanged.

Randi Weingarten, president of the AFT, said Tuesday that the study demonstrates a lack of funding of public schools in America.

"Educators want to help children; that is why as long as their kids lack the essentials, educators will continue to dig deep, while fighting the defunding and underinvestment that created this crisis in the first place," Weingarten said in a statement. "There is no other job I know where the workers subsidize what should be a cost borne by an employer as a necessary ingredient of the job."

The study also found that teachers in high-poverty schools were more likely to spend personal money on school supplies. Eighty-six percent of teachers in schools that don't participate in free or reduced lunch school program said they paid for classroom needs, while around 94 percent to 95 percent of teachers in schools that did participate in the programs said they paid for classroom needs.

Graven, who teachers American literature at an Oklahoma City high school, says the school provides very limited supplies and she and her colleagues are forced to pay out of pocket.

"We do what we need to do for our students and for us to be able to do our job," Graven said. "It would be less of a burden if we were also paid a livable wage."

Graven said a teacher like her, with a bachelor's degree and 18 years of experience, is earning around $42,000 a year.

At times Graven has contemplated going into a new profession that pays better.

"It's not an easy job, it's very stressful and you think, 'Is it all worth it?'" Graven said. "And then there will be that student that will make you realize that it is worth it."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Study: Despite modest income, teachers pay for class needsMore>>

  • Teachers salaries, strikes and results

    Teachers salaries, strikes and results

    California and New York topped average teacher pay in 2016. South Dakota and Mississippi rank among the lowest.California and New York topped average teacher pay in 2016. South Dakota and Mississippi rank among the lowest.

    California and New York topped average teacher pay in 2016. South Dakota and Mississippi rank among the lowest.

    California and New York topped average teacher pay in 2016. South Dakota and Mississippi rank among the lowest.

    More >>

  • National politicsNational politicsMore>>

  • Apology overdue? McCain flap overshadows Trump's GOP lunch

    Apology overdue? McCain flap overshadows Trump's GOP lunch

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-05-15 04:26:38 GMT
    Tuesday, May 15 2018 2:38 PM EDT2018-05-15 18:38:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump waves to members of the media as he walks across the South Lawn to board Marine One at the White House in Washington, Monday, May 14, 2018, for a short trip to Walter Reed National Military Medical Cente...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump waves to members of the media as he walks across the South Lawn to board Marine One at the White House in Washington, Monday, May 14, 2018, for a short trip to Walter Reed National Military Medical Cente...
    Trump's Capitol Hill lunch with Senate Republicans comes as the White House and its GOP allies try to coalesce around a political message ahead of the midterm elections.More >>
    Trump's Capitol Hill lunch with Senate Republicans comes as the White House and its GOP allies try to coalesce around a political message ahead of the midterm elections.More >>

  • Study: Despite modest income, teachers pay for class needs

    Study: Despite modest income, teachers pay for class needs

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-05-15 04:26:41 GMT
    Tuesday, May 15 2018 2:36 PM EDT2018-05-15 18:36:48 GMT
    The findings by the National Center of Education Statistics released Tuesday come as teachers across the country are walking out of classrooms to protest low pay and demand pay raises. (Source: Raycom Media)The findings by the National Center of Education Statistics released Tuesday come as teachers across the country are walking out of classrooms to protest low pay and demand pay raises. (Source: Raycom Media)

    Nearly all public school teachers report spending personal money on school supplies, average payment of about $480 is far more than the existing $250 deduction.

    More >>

    Nearly all public school teachers report spending personal money on school supplies, average payment of about $480 is far more than the existing $250 deduction.

    More >>

  • 1st appeals court to weigh Trump's decision to end DACA

    1st appeals court to weigh Trump's decision to end DACA

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 3:14 AM EDT2018-05-15 07:14:38 GMT
    Tuesday, May 15 2018 2:36 PM EDT2018-05-15 18:36:43 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2017, file photo, Judy Weatherly, a supporter of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) holds up a sign during a protest outside of the Federal Building in San Francisco. The Trump adminis...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2017, file photo, Judy Weatherly, a supporter of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) holds up a sign during a protest outside of the Federal Building in San Francisco. The Trump adminis...

    The Trump administration said it was forced to act because Texas and other states threatened to sue, raising the prospect of a chaotic end to the program.

    More >>

    The Trump administration said it was forced to act because Texas and other states threatened to sue, raising the prospect of a chaotic end to the program.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly