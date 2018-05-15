Ex-lawmaker: Naked man tackled on Alaska Airlines flight - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Ex-lawmaker: Naked man tackled on Alaska Airlines flight

SEATTLE (AP) - A retired Alaska state lawmaker says a naked passenger was tackled and detained on an Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to Anchorage, Alaska.

Former state Sen. Johnny Ellis said on Twitter that the incident happened Monday after the man ran from the front of the plane to the back, yelling and waving.

Alaska Airlines spokeswoman Bobbie Egan said in a statement Monday night that Alaska Airlines flight 107 from Seattle landed without incident in Anchorage.

Egan says shortly before the descent into Anchorage a disruptive male passenger was detained. She says he was removed by law enforcement after the plane parked at the gate and was then transported to a local hospital.

She didn't say whether the man was clothed or what led to the incident.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

