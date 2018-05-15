KFC releases special Royal wedding themed bucket

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marry May 19, some fans will be able to watch while eating some pretty fancy chicken.



KFC has unveiled a special Royal wedding themed chicken bucket for the occasion.

The couple's engagement meal may have prompted the move.

KFC sent a statement to Mashable saying, "When we discovered Prince Harry proposed over a roast chicken, we simply had to show our support for the big occasion. The bucket is gold and white, with a red crest on the other side which states, "We declare a regal day of celebration, jubilation and fried chicken."

Now, here's the bad news. Only 50 buckets will be available and only at KFC's Windsor branch. So buy your plane tickets now.

