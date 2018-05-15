Swimsuits printed with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's faces are available now

You can have a new swimsuit for summer, with pictures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the front. (Source: bagsoflove.com)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Just in time for summer, a perfect gift for the Royal wedding fan in your life.

Printing website bagsoflove.com allows customers to upload pictures to print on pretty much any item. And lots of customers are ordering swimsuits with ginormous photos of Harry and Meghan's faces on them.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The suits are available in sizes from XS - 4XL, and will set you back about £28, or $37.

If you want one for yourself, you'll have to visit the website and upload your own photo of the happy couple.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.