UofL's first female president starts Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Well-wishers will gather near the front of Grawemeyer Hall with a warm welcome for the University of Louisville’s new president.

Tuesday will be Doctor Neeli Bendapudi’s first day.



Bendapudi has been introduced in the past as a "proven community builder" and a "rising star in academia."



She inherits a challenge of restoring donor faith after a scathing audit of the University Foundation, student confidence after a period of academic probation and fan enthusiasm for an athletic department in transition. But one of the greatest challenges is rebuilding public admiration after a lurid scandal and the devastating loss of a national championship banner.



An ongoing federal investigation continues to complicate the future.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Neeli Bendapudi named UofL's first female president

“A key criteria in my coming here was looking at how many of you stayed here through what must have been a rough patch,” Bendapudi said.

Bendapudi takes over after Dr. Greg Postel served as the interim president for the university since January of 2017.

Bendapudi will serve as the school's 18th president and the school's first female president.



Members of the campus community and the university mascot are expected to show up at 7:45 a.m. to welcome Bendapudi on her first day.



Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.