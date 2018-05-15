Elizabethtown police: Attempted murder suspect at large

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) – A man wanted for attempted murder and wanton endangerment is at large.

Elizabethtown police are searching for Domonique Parker.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Parker was last seen in a red or maroon Honda and is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his located is asked to call Hardin County Crimestoppers at 1-800-597-8123.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.