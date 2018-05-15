Justin Timberlake invents a new kind of fruit...sort of

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Last year on Instagram, Justin Timberlake mused about fruit. In the video, Timberlake asked the question, "Is it a coincidence that the blueberry fits perfectly inside the raspberry? I think not." He named it "brasberry" and unknowingly became a fruit inventor.

Timberlake also made brasberries in a recent commercial for Bai Antioxidant Infusion Drink.

And Driscoll's fruit company has made brasberries a reality. Sort of.

The company released photos of prepackaged, hand-picked and hand-stuffed brasberries this week on Instagram, saying “New berry launch! Fresh from the farm, #Braspberries are an out of this world flavor combination! @justintimberlake, be on the lookout in a grocery store near you.”

But now Driscoll's says the brasberries are just for promotional purposes, and that too much labor would be required to make them for the masses. So you'll have to stuff your own brasberries, at least for now.

