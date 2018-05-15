Suspect caught in Owensboro after weeks on the run

Deputies and the US Marshals brought in a man who had been on the run for almost three weeks after authorities say he hit an OPD officer during a chase.

Deputies say 27-year-old Joshua Williams hit an officer on April 25, during a chase where he got away. Since that time, deputies have gotten several tips that Williams was armed and dealing meth.

Deputies called in the US Marshal Task Force and found him at the Owensboro Ramada Inn Monday morning. They knocked on his door, but say he ran into the bathroom and refused to come out, even making threats against the officers.

Williams eventually came out and was arrested after a struggle.

He's facing charges for hitting that officer, for dealing meth and for the standoff.

