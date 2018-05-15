Suspect in Madisonville shooting now charged in car theft

Madisonville police caught a suspected car thief almost four months after the original crime, and he was already in jail for something else.

Police say 18-year-old Quaray Hamlett stole a car on Murray Street on December 30. Police found that car the same day and sent fingerprints off to the State Crime Lab, who didn't get the results until recently.

They tied it to Hamlett, who was already in the Hopkins County Jail in connection with the shooting of a man at Doctor Festus Clayborne Park in late April.

The vehicle theft charge was added to his charges for that shooting.

