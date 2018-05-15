Domestic dispute in Germany: Man arguing with a parrot - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Domestic dispute in Germany: Man arguing with a parrot

BERLIN (AP) - Police were called to investigate a domestic disturbance in a southern German town - and found a man arguing with a parrot.

A resident in Loerrach, near the Swiss border, called the emergency number Monday to report his concerns about loud shouting from a next-door apartment that had been going on for some time.

Police said Tuesday that officers sent to the scene found there was a loud argument going on - but it was between a 22-year-old man and a parrot. The man told them he had been annoyed with the bird, which belonged to his girlfriend.

The parrot responded to being shouted at with loud noises of its own. Police said it couldn't speak but could bark like a dog.

Since no one was hurt, the officers left.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

