Home catches fire on Algonquin Parkway - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Home catches fire on Algonquin Parkway

By Sarah Jackson, Digital Content Manager
Connect
We have a crew on the way and will update this story. (Source: WAVE 3 News) We have a crew on the way and will update this story. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Fire crews are working to put out flames at a home on Algonquin Parkway.

The fire was reported in the 900 block of Algonquin Parkway at 8:55 a.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
+ News app: Apple | Android
+ Weather app: Apple | Android

No injuries have been reported.

Traffic has been shut down in the area to allow for fire equipment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly