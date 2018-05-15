Home catches fire on Algonquin Parkway

We have a crew on the way and will update this story. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Fire crews are working to put out flames at a home on Algonquin Parkway.

The fire was reported in the 900 block of Algonquin Parkway at 8:55 a.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe.

No injuries have been reported.

Traffic has been shut down in the area to allow for fire equipment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

