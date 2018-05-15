Traffic reduced to 1 lane in front of Holiday Inn in Paducah, KY

One lane of traffic is blocked in Paducah (Source: Paducah Police Department Kentucky)

One lane of North 3rd Street in Paducah, Kentucky is blocked.

This is in front of the Holiday Inn hotel.

Traffic is slowing in the other lane according to the police department.

An official with the Paducah Police Department said a tractor-trailer overturned. Crews are working to clean up lumber it was hauling.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Police said to expect delays for several hours.

