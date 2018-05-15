Oddsmaker Vaccaro to wanna be bookies: It's not easy money - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Oddsmaker Vaccaro to wanna be bookies: It's not easy money

(AP Photo/John Locher). In this March 15, 2018 photo, people watch coverage of the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament at the Westgate Superbook sports book in Las Vegas. The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambl... (AP Photo/John Locher). In this March 15, 2018 photo, people watch coverage of the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament at the Westgate Superbook sports book in Las Vegas. The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambl...
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives around Houston Rockets guard Gerald Green (14) during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals, Monday, May 14, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives around Houston Rockets guard Gerald Green (14) during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals, Monday, May 14, 2018, in Houston.
(Trevor Hagan/The Canadian Press via AP). Las Vegas Golden Knights' Tomas Tatar (90) celebrates with Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) after Tatar scored on Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during first period game 2 NHL Western Conference F... (Trevor Hagan/The Canadian Press via AP). Las Vegas Golden Knights' Tomas Tatar (90) celebrates with Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) after Tatar scored on Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during first period game 2 NHL Western Conference F...

By The Associated Press

Oddsmaker Jimmy Vaccaro says those wanting to get into the sports betting business when it expands nationwide need to understand that bookies don't always win.

Vaccaro appeared on the "PodcastOne Sports Now" podcast to talk to co-hosts Tim Dahlberg and Jim Litke about the Supreme Court decision that clears the way for states to legalize sports betting. Vaccaro said bookmaking is a low margin business in which the people taking the bets aren't always guaranteed a profit.

Vaccaro, who operates the sports book at the South Point hotel in Las Vegas, said in a typical year sports books win between 4-5 percent of the total money wagered, but must pay state and federal taxes out of that win. Other expenses including employee salaries and betting systems also eat into that profit.

In Nevada, the only state currently with legal full sports betting, bettors wagered $4.87 billion last year and the sports books won a record $248.8 million, or 5.1 percent of the money bet.

Vaccaro said other states legalizing sports betting will hurt Las Vegas some but could also be good for the city because more people will regularly bet sports.

Also joining the show are AP writers Janie McCauley and Tom Withers, who talk NBA playoffs, and AP hockey writer Stephen Whyno, who dissects the NHL playoffs.

And, of course, there's some talk about food in the newly renamed Podcast One Sports Now show, backed by the worldwide reach of The Associated Press sports department.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 10 kids taken from California home, mom and dad deny torture

    10 kids taken from California home, mom and dad deny torture

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 2:54 AM EDT2018-05-15 06:54:47 GMT
    Tuesday, May 15 2018 11:16 AM EDT2018-05-15 15:16:49 GMT
    (Solano County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo combo of booking mugs provided by the Solano County Sheriff's Office in Fairfield, Calif., shows Jonathan Allen and his wife, Ina Rogers. Police said Monday, May 14, 2018, they had removed 10 children...(Solano County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo combo of booking mugs provided by the Solano County Sheriff's Office in Fairfield, Calif., shows Jonathan Allen and his wife, Ina Rogers. Police said Monday, May 14, 2018, they had removed 10 children...

    A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun.

    More >>

    A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun.

    More >>

  • Missouri lawmakers push Greitens probe after charge dropped

    Missouri lawmakers push Greitens probe after charge dropped

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-05-15 04:26:23 GMT
    Tuesday, May 15 2018 11:16 AM EDT2018-05-15 15:16:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens listens to a question during an interview in his office at the Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo., where discussed having an extramarital affair before ta...(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens listens to a question during an interview in his office at the Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo., where discussed having an extramarital affair before ta...

    Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' attorneys say the invasion-of-privacy case was crumbling under lack of evidence when the charge was dropped.

    More >>

    Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' attorneys say the invasion-of-privacy case was crumbling under lack of evidence when the charge was dropped.

    More >>

  • AP-NORC Poll: Young adults feel stress of long-term care

    AP-NORC Poll: Young adults feel stress of long-term care

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 8:14 AM EDT2018-05-15 12:14:48 GMT
    Tuesday, May 15 2018 11:12 AM EDT2018-05-15 15:12:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File). FILE - In this April 14, 2016, file photo, a son, at right, holds his mother's hand at her nursing home in Michigan. Most young adults haven’t given much thought to their own needs as they get older, but a significant nu...(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File). FILE - In this April 14, 2016, file photo, a son, at right, holds his mother's hand at her nursing home in Michigan. Most young adults haven’t given much thought to their own needs as they get older, but a significant nu...
    Most young adults haven't given much thought to their own needs as they get older, but a significant number are already providing long-term care for older loved ones.More >>
    Most young adults haven't given much thought to their own needs as they get older, but a significant number are already providing long-term care for older loved ones.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly