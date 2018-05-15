WAVE 3 News Editorial - May 15, 2018: New UofL President

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Sincerity, passion, and enthusiasm are characteristics cited for the new University of Louisville President Neeli Bendapudi. She will need those as she begins her job this week.

Her Ph.D in marketing will come in handy, as will her experience as a marketing professor, and as the chief customer officer for a bank. She will need to heal a university and community. Focusing on the students first and the marketing challenges that abound to rebuild trust and confidence in the school will be key to a successful start.

Bendapudi spent the past seven years at the University of Kansas – first as the dean of the School of Business, and later as provost and executive vice chancellor. It was in an idyllic environment - quite the contrast to the turbulence at UofL. She will see a transformed campus with unlimited possibilities, but with enormous challenges, many self-inflicted.

We encourage her to keep her vow to be transparent, and accessible. It will serve her well. Rebuilding fractured relationships will be necessary. This community will be welcoming, supportive, and encouraging.

We want her to succeed. If she does, we all do, as UofL is intimately intertwined with our community.

