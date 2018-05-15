Tom Wolfe, pioneering 'New Journalist,' dead at 87 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Tom Wolfe, pioneering 'New Journalist,' dead at 87

ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File). In this July 26, 2016 file photo, American author and journalist Tom Wolfe, Jr. appears in his living room during an interview about his latest book, "The Kingdom of Speech," in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File). In this July 26, 2016 file photo, American author and journalist Tom Wolfe, Jr. appears in his living room during an interview about his latest book, "The Kingdom of Speech," in New York.

By HILLEL ITALIE
AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Author Tom Wolfe, who chronicled everything from hippies to the space race before turning his sharp eye to fiction, has died. He was 87.

Wolfe's agent Lynn Nesbit told The Associated Press that Wolfe died in a New York City hospital. Additional details were not immediately available.

The "new journalism" reporter and novelist insisted that the only way to tell a great story was to go out and report it. His writing style was rife with exclamation points, italics and improbable words.

Among his acclaimed books were "The Right Stuff" and "The Bonfire of the Vanities," a satire of Manhattan-style power and justice that became one of the best-selling books of the '80s.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment NewsEntertainment NewsMore>>

  • Man charged with stalking Rihanna, burglarizing her home

    Man charged with stalking Rihanna, burglarizing her home

    Monday, May 14 2018 8:24 PM EDT2018-05-15 00:24:04 GMT
    Tuesday, May 15 2018 11:49 AM EDT2018-05-15 15:49:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Carucci, File). FILE - In this May 10, 2018 file photo, singer and fashion icon Rihanna appears at an event to promote her new lingerie brand Savage X in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Authorities say a man who broke into Rihanna’s Ho...(AP Photo/John Carucci, File). FILE - In this May 10, 2018 file photo, singer and fashion icon Rihanna appears at an event to promote her new lingerie brand Savage X in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Authorities say a man who broke into Rihanna’s Ho...
    Authorities say a man who broke into Rihanna's Hollywood Hills home and spent 12 hours there has been charged with stalking the singer, who was not at home at the time.More >>
    Authorities say a man who broke into Rihanna's Hollywood Hills home and spent 12 hours there has been charged with stalking the singer, who was not at home at the time.More >>

  • Tom Wolfe, pioneering 'New Journalist,' dead at 87

    Tom Wolfe, pioneering 'New Journalist,' dead at 87

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 11:28 AM EDT2018-05-15 15:28:22 GMT
    Tuesday, May 15 2018 11:49 AM EDT2018-05-15 15:49:04 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File). FILE - In this July 26, 2016 file photo, American author and journalist Tom Wolfe, Jr. appears in his living room during an interview about his latest book, "The Kingdom of Speech," in New York. Wolfe died at a New Yor...(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File). FILE - In this July 26, 2016 file photo, American author and journalist Tom Wolfe, Jr. appears in his living room during an interview about his latest book, "The Kingdom of Speech," in New York. Wolfe died at a New Yor...

    Tom Wolfe, master chronicler and satirist of American culture whose books include 'The Right Stuff' and 'The Bonfire of the Vanities,' has died at age 87.

    More >>

    Tom Wolfe, master chronicler and satirist of American culture whose books include 'The Right Stuff' and 'The Bonfire of the Vanities,' has died at age 87.

    More >>

  • In Cannes, Spike Lee lambasts Trump over white supremacists

    In Cannes, Spike Lee lambasts Trump over white supremacists

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 7:04 AM EDT2018-05-15 11:04:26 GMT
    Tuesday, May 15 2018 11:48 AM EDT2018-05-15 15:48:58 GMT
    (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP). Actor John David Washington, from left, director Spike Lee, and Adam Driver pose for photographers during a photo call for the film 'BlacKkKlansman' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, T...(Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP). Actor John David Washington, from left, director Spike Lee, and Adam Driver pose for photographers during a photo call for the film 'BlacKkKlansman' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, T...
    In a passionate, expletive-ridden monologue at the Cannes Film Festival, Spike Lee has exhorted President Trump over his response to last year's violent white supremacist protest in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
    In a passionate, expletive-ridden monologue at the Cannes Film Festival, Spike Lee has exhorted President Trump over his response to last year's violent white supremacist protest in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly