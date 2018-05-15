Grayson County Middle School teacher charged with sodomy, sexual abuse

LEITCHFIELD, KY (WAVE) – A Grayson County Middle School teacher is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

John W. Cariel, 65, was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with distribution of obscene matter to minors, sexual abuse, sodomy and prohibited use of electronic communication system to procure a minor, according to Leitchfield Police Department Det. Kevin Smith.

Smith said the charges stemmed from incidents that occurred in October of 2017.

Cariel is the fourth Grayson County teacher taken into custody on child sex-related charges in the past 18 months. Other teachers facing charges are Roger Williams, Jonathan Jones and former head baseball coach Gavin Logsdon.

Cariel is being held in the Grayson County Detention Center.

