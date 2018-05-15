Radcliff man charged with sexually molesting minors

RADCLIFF, KY (WAVE) - A Hardin County man has been arrested on charges of incest.

According to Kentucky State Police, Jarrett L. Gonsalves, 24, of Radcliff, is accused of sexually molesting two minors.

KSP said they were notified on May 4 by the Cabinet for Health and Family Services about the sexual molestation.

Gonsalves was arrested this morning and is being held in the Hardin County Detention Center on two counts of incest, two counts of sodomy and two counts of rape.

