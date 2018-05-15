Radcliff man charged with sexually molesting minors - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Radcliff man charged with sexually molesting minors

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Jarrett L. Gonsalves (Source: Hardin County detention Center) Jarrett L. Gonsalves (Source: Hardin County detention Center)

RADCLIFF, KY (WAVE) - A Hardin County man has been arrested on charges of incest.

>> MUGSHOTS: May 2018 Roundup 

According to Kentucky State Police, Jarrett L. Gonsalves, 24, of Radcliff, is accused of sexually molesting two minors. 

KSP said they were notified on May 4 by the Cabinet for Health and Family Services about the sexual molestation. 

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
Middle school teacher charged with sodomy, sexual abuse
Elizabethtown police: Attempted murder suspect at large
Fire damages Algonquin Parkway home

Gonsalves was arrested this morning and is being held in the Hardin County Detention Center on two counts of incest, two counts of sodomy and two counts of rape.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly