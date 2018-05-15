Part of Interstate 265 northbound shutdown due to wreck

In the royal family of thoroughbred racing's Triple Crown, the Preakness is the disheveled uncle who stumbles into the party reeking of National Premium beer and wearing clothes that came from the Salvation Army.More >>
In the royal family of thoroughbred racing's Triple Crown, the Preakness is the disheveled uncle who stumbles into the party reeking of National Premium beer and wearing clothes that came from the Salvation Army.More >>
Northbound lanes of the Gene Snyder are shutdown near Westport Road after a wreck.More >>
Northbound lanes of the Gene Snyder are shutdown near Westport Road after a wreck.More >>
John Cariel is the fourth Grayson County teacher taken into custody on child sex-related charges in the past 18 months.More >>
John Cariel is the fourth Grayson County teacher taken into custody on child sex-related charges in the past 18 months.More >>
KSP said they were notified by the Cabinet for Health and Family Services about the sexual molestation.More >>
KSP said they were notified by the Cabinet for Health and Family Services about the sexual molestation.More >>
The fire was reported in the 900 block of Algonquin Parkway at 8:55 a.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
The fire was reported in the 900 block of Algonquin Parkway at 8:55 a.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe.More >>