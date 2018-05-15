Part of Interstate 265 northbound shutdown due to wreck

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One lane of the Gene Snyder Freeway is closed near Westport Road after an injury accident.

Metrosafe confirms, the call came in at 12:49 p.m. of an accident at Interstate 265 and Westport Road.

Once on scene, crew found an overturned vehicle in a ditch. There are injuries reported with this accident.

Originally all northbound lanes were shut down, as of 1:35 p.m., the left lane is open but the right is blocked.

Drivers in this area should expect delays or look for alternate routes.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.