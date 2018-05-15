Police: Man used fireworks to rob bank

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man is charged with the robbery of a bank by using fireworks as his weapon.

>> MUGSHOTS: May 2018 Roundup

Around 1:35 p.m. May 14, Louisville Metro police say James Albert Siddall, 65, of Louisville, went into the Republic Bank branch at 3902 Taylorsville Road in Hikes Point and demanded cash.

Shortly after getting the money and leaving, Siddall was arrested about a block away. Metro police said Siddall gave a full confession to robbery detectives.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Radcliff man charged with sexually molesting minors

+ Middle school teacher charged with sodomy, sexual abuse

+ Elizabethtown police: Attempted murder suspect at large

Siddall was being held on $5,000 cash bond at Louisville Metro Corrections.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.