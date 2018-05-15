Owen Co. man facing child sexual exploitation, drug charges

Check out this time and money saving tips if you're planning on hitting the road this summer.More >>
Check out this time and money saving tips if you're planning on hitting the road this summer.More >>
The University of Louisville athletics department is holding a yard sale Saturday.More >>
The University of Louisville athletics department is holding a yard sale Saturday.More >>
As the weather heats up, the risks of injury, heat stroke and even death for pets increase. The Kentucky Humane Society released a list of tips to keep pets safe in the warm weather.More >>
As the weather heats up, the risks of injury, heat stroke and even death for pets increase. The Kentucky Humane Society released a list of tips to keep pets safe in the warm weather.More >>
The suspect's home was searched on May 14 and equipment police said was used to facilitate the crime was seized.More >>
The suspect's home was searched on May 14 and equipment police said was used to facilitate the crime was seized.More >>
The robbery happened around 1:35 p.m. May 14 in Hikes Point.More >>
The robbery happened around 1:35 p.m. May 14 in Hikes Point.More >>