Owen Co. man facing child sexual exploitation, drug charges

OWENTON, KY (WAVE) - A man facing several charges following an undercover investigation.

Patrick Voegele, 33, of Owenton, was charged with 20 counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor and one count of possession of a controlled substance following an undercover investigation by Internet Crimes Against Children, according to Kentucky State Police.

The investigation began when it was discovered that Voegele was in possession of files containing child sexual exploitation.

Voegele’s home was searched on May 14 and equipment police said was used to facilitate the crime was seized. The drug possession charges were because of Voegele was found possessing meth.

Voegele is being held in the Carroll County Detention Center.

