Birthday celebration for teen killed in Marshall Co. shooting - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Birthday celebration for teen killed in Marshall Co. shooting

Written by Hank Cavagnaro, Reporter
Bailey Holt (Source: Secret Holt) Bailey Holt (Source: Secret Holt)
CALVERT CITY, KY (KFVS) -

On Tuesday night the community who lost two students during the Marshall County School shooting will celebrate the 16th birthday of one of the victims.

Bailey Holt will be remembered at the Calvert City Drive-In theater starting at 4:30 p.m.

There will also be a showing of her favorite movie "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," and a balloon release. Those will be at 8:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. respectively. 

Tickets are $5 for people 12 and older.

