Birthday celebration for teen killed in Marshall Co. shooting

On Tuesday night the community who lost two students during the Marshall County School shooting will celebrate the 16th birthday of one of the victims.

Bailey Holt will be remembered at the Calvert City Drive-In theater starting at 4:30 p.m.

There will also be a showing of her favorite movie "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," and a balloon release. Those will be at 8:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. respectively.

Tickets are $5 for people 12 and older.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.