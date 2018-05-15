UofL Athletics to hold Yard Sale

UofL will be selling practice gear as well as game jerseys and other athletic gear. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The University of Louisville athletics department is holding a yard sale Saturday to get rid of some old sideline gear.

The school released a statement saying it's "doing a little spring cleaning this weekend, and UofL fans will reap the benefits".

The yard sale takes place on Saturday, May 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Bronze Lot at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.

Some of the items for sale will include official sideline apparel, practice uniforms, game jerseys, footwear, headwear and other game equipment.

Only cash or credit will be accepted.

