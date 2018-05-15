Tips to save time and money on your next summer vacation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If you're planning a quick getaway for Memorial Day, or stressing out about Summer vacation plans, WAVE 3 News is working to save you time and money.

If you're one of the 165,000 people flying Memorial Day weekend, start by signing up for a "cheap flight" newsletter. There are several options, and a quick Google.com search will help you out. They'll send you an email every few days ranking the cheapest flights versus the normal airfare. But, keep an eye out for an expiration date, as sometimes the deal could only be good for a few days.

Another tip is to set email price alerts. Companies will send you a notification anytime airliners drop their prices. The same goes for car rentals, hotels, and reservations with some restaurants.

Set your search engine to "incognito mote"…or something similar depending on which computer or operating system you use. Many times, depending on your internet settings, search engines save your history, which allows travel sites to increase the prices on websites you've recently searched. This way , you're able to search different travel destinations, whenever you like, without battling extra-expensive deals.



Experts also say to book your trip over the phone, instead of booking online. You can always use the online price as a starting point. Chances are you'll be able to negotiate a cheaper price by actually talking to someone.

And lastly, ask about the option for a free breakfast before booking your hotel.

A family of four saves on average $280 a week just by choosing a hotel that offers the free breakfast option.

