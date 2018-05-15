Ken-Ducky Derby winners announced

Thousands of spectators watched 36,000 yellow rubber ducks splash into the Ohio River in Downtown Louisville and race toward the finish line. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Every year the Ken-Ducky Derby raises thousands of dollars for Harbor House of Louisville, a local nonprofit that empowers adults with disabilities to lead fulfilled and productive lives.

On Tuesday, the winners of the big prizes were announced.

Rob Heintzman won the 1st Place Grand Prize, a brand new 2018 Dodge Ram, courtesy of the Swope Auto Group. Peggy Lantman won the 2nd Place prize of $1000. Pamela Bergen won the 3rd Place prize of $500, and Phil Clark won the 4th place price, free crabs for a year at Joe's Crab Shack.

The 2018 Ken-Ducky Derby was a huge success, with a record number of 36,000 ducks sold.

