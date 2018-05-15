WAVE country educators named teacher of the year, elementary teacher of the year

Only Indianapolis and Oklahoma City came in behind Louisville.More >>
Only Indianapolis and Oklahoma City came in behind Louisville.More >>
Well-wishers gathered near the front of Grawemeyer Hall with a warm welcome for the University of Louisville’s new president.More >>
Well-wishers gathered near the front of Grawemeyer Hall with a warm welcome for the University of Louisville’s new president.More >>
New filings in the lawsuit involving Rick Pitino and the University of Louisville Athletic Association reveal the former coach's legal team will depose his former assistant, David Padgett at the end of May.More >>
New filings in the lawsuit involving Rick Pitino and the University of Louisville Athletic Association reveal the former coach's legal team will depose his former assistant, David Padgett at the end of May.More >>
Of the nine semi-finalists for Kentucky’s 2019 teacher of the year, three of them were from WAVE country schools.More >>
Of the nine semi-finalists for Kentucky’s 2019 teacher of the year, three of them were from WAVE country schools.More >>
Leon Montgomery, 26, of Louisville, was found guilty on multiple charges, including manslaughter.More >>
Leon Montgomery, 26, of Louisville, was found guilty on multiple charges, including manslaughter.More >>