Former UofL employee files lawsuit against school

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A former University of Louisville employee has now filed suit against UofL.

Former Associate Athletic Director for Human Resources, Kimberly Maffet, filed the lawsuit on April 25, 2018.

In the lawsuit, Maffet claims she was discriminated against and then fired from her job because of a disability. The lawsuit goes on to say Maffet informed her direct supervisor, Athletic Director Vince Tyra, of her several health issues, and claims Tyra showed "unhappiness and inflexibility," when Maffet needed accommodations to her work schedule.

Maffet also claims the University failed to follow the Americans with Disabilities Act and Kentucky Civil Rights Act requirements with respect to employees. Maffet also alleges discrimination based upon sex, sexual harassment, violation of the University’s nepotism policy, violation of Kentucky’s Open Records Act, and several other violations.

The lawsuit also alleges that by Maffet reporting misconduct within the school was a contributing factor in her termination.

The full lawsuit is attached at the bottom of this story.

