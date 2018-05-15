Man found guilty in infant's death

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville man charged in the death of his girlfriend's infant son has been found guilty.

A jury found Leon Montgomery, 26, of Louisville, guilty on multiple charges, including manslaughter.

Montgomery and the child's mother, Brittney Ballard, were accused in the 2016 death of 5-month-old Noah. The infant was taken from a home in the 2200 block of Date Street on March 14 and died two days later.

The jury recommended a 30 year sentence for Montgomery. Formal sentencing is scheduled for July 10.

