Up close and personal with 'This Is Us' star Chrissy Metz

Chrissy Metz's life has changed dramatically since she landed her role on "This Is Us." (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Fans of "This Is Us" are going to have to wait until the fall for the start of the next season.

The cast is expected to start shooting again this summer, but one star is keeping very busy during her off time. WAVE 3 News Anchor Shannon Cogan recently sat down with Chrissy Metz when she came to Louisville for her book tour.

Even though they had never met before, Metz didn't hold back on the hugs -- nor the excellent life advice in her book "This Is Me."

>> More Community stories on wave3.com

At 37-years-old, this first time author found herself at the top of the list during her April trip to Louisville.

"It's very surreal," Metz said. "I found out when I was in the shower... My dear friend was like, 'Chrissy, get out of the shower!' (I said) 'For what, getting conditioner out of my hair,' and I got the news. I was number one on the list and I was like, 'What, can we make sure that's legit?'"

Of course it was legit. Ever since Metz appeared as Kate Pearson on the NBC show "This Is Us," her life has changed dramatically. At the time she first auditioned for the role, she had 81 cents in her bank account.

"I was on unemployment and moved in with a friend," Metz said. "And I was just trying to give it the 'ol college try because I was a talent agent for nine years, talk about it in the book. When I booked the role I had to borrow gas money to get to the audition. But yeah, I paid her back."

Since then, she's been nominated for an Emmy and two Golden Globes for her performance. Metz said in real life, she's much like the character she plays. Her fans can't get enough.

"She's just such a happy person. An honest person," Mandy Rose, a faithful viewer, said.

On stage to promote her book, Metz talked about her struggles involving weight and her journey to create the life she dreamed about. She said she wanted to write the book because she realized she could help others.

"I started this spiritual practice of changing my life and changing my mind," Metz said. "And when you change your mind you change your life. It's just a whole shift that happens."

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Lebowski Fest founder Will Russell explains his mental breakdown, journey to stability

+ Community steps up to help Louisville non-profit targeted by thieves

+ Kentucky State Fair free concert series lineup announced

And now she's going to be starring in a movie called "The Impossible," playing the mother of a 14-year-old boy whose heart stops after he falls through a frozen lake, but then comes back to life through prayer and faith.

"To be a lead in a feature film, it's something you always aspire to as an actor and something that is really beautiful and a true story," Metz said.

She said these days, a day off is rare. But one day she hopes to be at the Kentucky Derby and take in all the city has to offer.

"I've always wanted to go and I want to wear a cute little hat and look cute," she laughed. "I love to see new cities and I love to explore. I would trust you (Shannon), and you can show me the town."

We haven't heard much about season three of "This Is Us" but actor Justin Hartley just said on the "Today Show" there's a lot in store and he thinks it will be the biggest season yet.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.