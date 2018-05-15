Pitino's lawyers to depose David Padgett, Chuck Smrt

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - New filings in the lawsuit involving Rick Pitino and the University of Louisville Athletic Association reveal the former coach's legal team will depose his former assistant, David Padgett at the end of May.

According to the documents, Padgett will be deposed on Thursday, May 31 at 1:30 p.m., at Pitino's legal team's office.

In a separate filing, Pitino's attorney's requested dates for a first round of depositions, including what appeared to be one for Chuck Smrt.

In all, WAVE 3 News received eight documents on Tuesday pertaining to the lawsuit involving ULAA and Pitino.

Click here to read them all.

