Louisville ranks 98 out of 100 in fittest cities list

Louisville ranks number 98 of 100 in the fittest cities in the US.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville has ranked number 98 out of 100 of the top fittest cities in the United States.

Indianapolis came in at 99. Oklahoma City is ranked last at 100.

Lexington fares better, coming in at number 70. Cincinnati comes in at 29, and Atlanta and Raleigh are the closest to even crack the top 20.

Arlington, VA came in at number 1 on the list.

To check out the interactive map, click here.

