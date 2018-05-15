Padres' Jordan Lyles perfect through 6 innings vs Rockies - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Padres' Jordan Lyles perfect through 6 innings vs Rockies

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). San Diego Padres starting pitcher Jordan Lyles works against a Colorado Rockies batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull). San Diego Padres starting pitcher Jordan Lyles works against a Colorado Rockies batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in San Diego.
(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). San Diego Padres starting pitcher Jordan Lyles works against a Colorado Rockies batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull). San Diego Padres starting pitcher Jordan Lyles works against a Colorado Rockies batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Padres right-hander Jordan Lyles is pitching a perfect game through six innings against Colorado.

Lyles struck out eight and threw 62 pitches while retiring his first 18 batters Tuesday. The Rockies have hit only one ball out of the infield.

San Diego had a 4-0 lead.

The 27-year-old Conley replaced Bryan Mitchell in the rotation last week. He pitched five effective innings in a 2-1 loss to St. Louis in his first start of the year Thursday night.

The Padres are the only team in the majors without a no-hitter.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Nation's most restrictive abortion law is challenged in Iowa

    Nation's most restrictive abortion law is challenged in Iowa

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 2:48 PM EDT2018-05-15 18:48:48 GMT
    Tuesday, May 15 2018 5:31 PM EDT2018-05-15 21:31:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa Legal Director Rita Bettis, right, speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Des Moines, Iowa. Planned Parenthood and the ACLU said Tuesday that they had filed a law...(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa Legal Director Rita Bettis, right, speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Des Moines, Iowa. Planned Parenthood and the ACLU said Tuesday that they had filed a law...
    Abortion-rights groups say they have challenged nation's most restrictive abortion law in Iowa.More >>
    Abortion-rights groups say they have challenged nation's most restrictive abortion law in Iowa.More >>

  • Study: Despite modest income, teachers pay for class needs

    Study: Despite modest income, teachers pay for class needs

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-05-15 04:26:41 GMT
    Tuesday, May 15 2018 5:31 PM EDT2018-05-15 21:31:17 GMT
    The findings by the National Center of Education Statistics released Tuesday come as teachers across the country are walking out of classrooms to protest low pay and demand pay raises. (Source: Raycom Media)The findings by the National Center of Education Statistics released Tuesday come as teachers across the country are walking out of classrooms to protest low pay and demand pay raises. (Source: Raycom Media)

    Nearly all public school teachers report spending personal money on school supplies, average payment of about $480 is far more than the existing $250 deduction.

    More >>

    Nearly all public school teachers report spending personal money on school supplies, average payment of about $480 is far more than the existing $250 deduction.

    More >>

  • Racist 'alt-right' movement reeling after string of setbacks

    Racist 'alt-right' movement reeling after string of setbacks

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 5:28 PM EDT2018-05-15 21:28:15 GMT
    Tuesday, May 15 2018 5:31 PM EDT2018-05-15 21:31:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Dylan Lovan). White nationalist Matthew Heimbach is led away in handcuffs on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 in Louisville, Kentucky, after a judge ruled that he violated the probation he was serving for physically harassing a protester at a 2016 Donal...(AP Photo/Dylan Lovan). White nationalist Matthew Heimbach is led away in handcuffs on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 in Louisville, Kentucky, after a judge ruled that he violated the probation he was serving for physically harassing a protester at a 2016 Donal...
    The racist, anti-Semitic fringe movement known as the "alt-right" is reeling after a string of lawsuits, arrests, violent clashes and infighting.More >>
    The racist, anti-Semitic fringe movement known as the "alt-right" is reeling after a string of lawsuits, arrests, violent clashes and infighting.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly