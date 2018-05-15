Padres' Lyles surrenders 1st hit in 8th inning - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Padres' Lyles surrenders 1st hit in 8th inning

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Jordan Lyles' bid for a perfect game for San Diego has been broken up by Trevor Story's one-out single in the eighth inning for Colorado.

Lyles retired his first 22 batters before Story's liner dropped just in front of left fielder Franchy Cordero. Before that swing, the Rockies had hit just two balls out of the infield Tuesday.

Lyles then walked Pat Valaika before he was replaced by reliever Kirby Yates. Lyles struck out 10.

San Diego had a 4-0 lead.

The 27-year-old Lyles replaced Bryan Mitchell in the rotation last week. He pitched five effective innings in a 2-1 loss to St. Louis in his first start of the year Thursday night.

The Padres remain the only team in the majors without a no-hitter.

