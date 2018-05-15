Actress Kaley Cuoco visits horses at Claiborne Farm

Farmer was arrested for driving under the influence in March, but entered the guilty plea May 2.More >>
Farmer was arrested for driving under the influence in March, but entered the guilty plea May 2.More >>
Only Indianapolis and Oklahoma City came in behind Louisville.More >>
Only Indianapolis and Oklahoma City came in behind Louisville.More >>
Since June 2015, Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness says they have served more than 15,000 people.More >>
Since June 2015, Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness says they have served more than 15,000 people.More >>
The actress made the stop on Monday.More >>
The actress made the stop on Monday.More >>
The lawsuit alleges discrimination and wrongful termination.More >>
The lawsuit alleges discrimination and wrongful termination.More >>