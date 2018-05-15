Actress Kaley Cuoco visits horses at Claiborne Farm - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Actress Kaley Cuoco visits horses at Claiborne Farm

BOURBON COUNTY, KY (WAVE) -  Actress Kaley Cuoco made a stop in Bourbon County to meet up with some other celebrities, the horses at Claiborne Farm.

The farm posted a picture of Kaley's encounter with Social Queen on Twitter. Cuoco spent some quality time on Monday snuggling up to the horses.

The actress is best known for her role as Penny on "The Big Bang Theory."  

