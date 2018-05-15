Cespedes out of Mets' lineup, could be headed to DL - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Cespedes out of Mets' lineup, could be headed to DL

By MIKE FITZPATRICK
AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Mets slugger Yoenis Cespedes is out of the lineup because of a strained right hip flexor and could be headed to the disabled list.

The team says Cespedes had a precautionary MRI that showed a mild strain Tuesday. Brandon Nimmo was set to play left field in Cespedes' place against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Cespedes was available to pinch-hit, but New York manager Mickey Callaway said he would only use him in "an obvious chance to win the game."

General manager Sandy Alderson says the club will decide in the next couple of days whether to put Cespedes on the 10-day DL. Alderson says he spoke to Cespedes about that possibility and the outfielder is "prepared to be realistic about his situation."

Cespedes has been dealing with the nagging injury for more than a week, though he's described it as discomfort in his quadriceps. He hasn't shown any improvement over the past couple of days, Alderson said.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

