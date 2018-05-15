Richie Farmer pleads guilty to DUI charges

LAUREL COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Former UK basketball player and politician Richie Farmer has pleaded guilty to DUI charges.

Farmer was arrested for driving under the influence in March, but entered the guilty plea May 2.

Farmer was sentenced to 30 days in jail, suspended on the condition he has no further violations for two years.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Radcliff man charged with sexually molesting minors

+ Owen Co. man facing child sexual exploitation, drug charges

+ Man found guilty in infant's death

Laurel County officials say he admitted to taking two hydrocodone pills and two muscle relaxers, but refused to take a blood test.

Farmer was fined $739, his license was suspended and he will also have to complete alcohol and drug education classes.

The former Mr. Kentucky Basketball became the state's agriculture commissioner in 2004. He was later sentenced to 27 months in prison for abusing his power in office by putting his friends on the payroll and using taxpayer dollars to buy personal gifts.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.