Uspiritus receives $1 million donation to help foster youth

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A huge donation of $1,000,000 was given to Uspiritus on Tuesday.

David and Suzanne Kueber, owners in Sun Tan City and the Louisville-area Planet Fitness club made the generous donation.

The contribution will allow Uspiritus to continue its work supporting Kentucky's most vulnerable children and families and enhance efforts with youth transitioning from foster care.

“We’ve been blessed by having long relationships with Sun Tan City and the local Planet Fitness franchise, especially David and Suzanne Kueber,” said Uspiritus President/CEO Abbreial Drane. “This is just the latest show of support by the Kueber family who have been beyond generous to us – not only financially but through their day-to-day involvement with Uspiritus.”

“Our experience with Uspiritus has been nothing short of amazing, seeing the work they do working with at-risk children,” said David Kueber. “Our family has been fortunate to be involved with such a great organization and see first-hand the impact it has on families across the state.”

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ WAVE country educators named teacher of the year, elementary teacher of the year

+ Pitino's lawyers to depose David Padgett, Chuck Smrt

+ Thousands take advantage of needle exchange program

The $1 million contribution will help Uspiritus fulfill their mission of serving boys and girls ages 6-18 who are living with the effects of mental illness, abuse, neglect or other family crisis situations. Along with residential and community-based programs in Louisville, Uspiritus oversee community-based services in Bowling Green and Lexington.

On average, Uspiritus works with more than 1,100 children a year.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.