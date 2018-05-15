American Towman Spirit Ride makes stop in Elizabethtown

WAVE 3 News caught dozens of vehicles failing to move over or slow down. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - The American Towman Spirit Ride made a stop in WAVE Country on Tuesday.

Spirit Ride is a nationwide effort to remind drivers to slow down and move over when they see first responders along the highway. The tour made a stop in Eizabethtown, raising awareness of the laws, and honoring those tragically killed in roadside accidents.

In all 50 states, it is the law to slow down and move over.

"Stats say that 70 to 75% of the population have never heard of this law and that's our purpose to raise awareness to that," said Shauna Decker with Doug's Towing. "People don't realize if you're on the way to work, in hurry to get the kids picked up, these people are trying to work to help other people and need to be paid attention to."

By the end of the year the Spirit Ride will have visited more than 300 US cities.

