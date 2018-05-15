State officials deem Dixie Highway Project complete

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After $14 million and nearly three years, state officials deem one long pavement project on Dixie Highway, now complete.

The area spans about five miles of Dixie Highway from Stonegate Manor Drive near the Gene Snyder Freeway to Greenwood Road.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the contractor has been working nights and weekends to get to the May 15 deadline after several wet days in April and early May.

State officials say Hall Construction made its deadline by finishing up its work on Dixie Highway, but the state has to inspect that work and has also added some new additions.

"The paving was completed last night," Clifford said.

As Hall Construction finally finishes paving the project, it comes after nearly three years of delays like moving a water main, paperwork snafus and neighbors and lawmakers noticing a lack of work last summer.

Clifford says the Cabinet appreciates the public's patience, saying it was a difficult project from the beginning.

"It was more than just a simple resurfacing," Clifford said.

Many people don't understand that we dug down through all the layers of asphalt to the concrete base and put in a reflective membrane."

Clifford says that stops cracking. In the past, every few feet, drivers would hit a bump on Dixie.

"Hopefully, all of the inconvenience they've experienced is going to be worth it to have this smoother roadway," Clifford told us.

Pavement markings, turn arrows and stop bars must still be added. KTC will inspect the work and may ask Hall for changes that could take at least 90 days.

They're also doing additional sidewalk ramp work to meet federal standards, not part of the original contract.

Councilman David Yates complained not enough was done for the state's most heavily traveled corridor.

"We've gone on three years for a project that should have been long completed,” Yates said. “My fear as were coming to the end is it will be rushed and we won't get the product that we deserve."

Yates believes Hall should still face fines.

This paving project is totally separate from the other project on Dixie from Greenwood, north to the Watterson, not scheduled to be done until 2019.

