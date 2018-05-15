Hopkins Co. Humane Society closed after puppy found with parvo

The Hopkins County Humane Society has closed again after another in-take puppy was found with the deadly disease parvo.

This is their second case this month.

But a bit of good news – the dogs will soon have a more comfortable place to rest.

Leaders tell 14 News they're continuing the clean and disinfect their facilities after two separate parvo cases, but work was being Tuesday to give the dogs new beds.

The work continued outside their front doors.

More than a dozen dog beds are being built with the help of donations.

Humane Society leaders teamed up with Carhart in Madisonville on the material and manpower. Lowe's also donated some of the supplies, helping piece together 20 new dog beds.

“You get some that are in not so great health and they live their lives, while they're here at the shelter, on concrete floors. Winter time is tough, the concrete gets cold; we usually throw blanks down on the floor. These beds will be ideal for us in the winter time,” Duane Snyder, President of Board of Directors, said.

The comfort measures come during a scary situation for the shelter. Two separate parvo cases found in stray puppies have closed the shelter for the majority of the first three weeks in May.

“One vaccine is not going to be enough to prevent it. You're going to want at least three cycles for puppies then a re-booster every year for adult animals,” Dustin Miller, with the Humane Society added.

They plan to reopen on May 22.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.